Germany debates social media ban for under-16s

Lu-Hai Liang
Social media age restrictions are getting traction in more and more jurisdictions. The latest to consider the move is an EU heavyweight.

The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) of Germany holds the most seats in the country’s parliament, and is thinking of banning those under the age of 16 from social media. The CDU is biggest party under the coalition government and includes the country’s most senior elected official, Chancellor Friedrich Merz, among its ranks.

“In many places, social media is a collection of hate and fake news,” Dennis Radtke, head of the labor wing of the CDU, told Reuters. “I, therefore, welcome the idea of following Australia’s example and introducing an age limit.”

However, the digital policy spokesperson from the Social Democrats — the CDU’s center-left coalition partners — spoke out against a potential ban, preferring that the platforms self-regulate. Johannes Schätzl said social media platforms should provide proper protection for young people, such as banning aggressive algorithmic recommendation, and that social media offers opportunities for civic participation.

A motion was filed to discuss the age requirement for social media at the CDU’s national conference due to be held February 20-21. The motion named TikTok and Meta’s Facebook and Instagram.

The CDU’s general secretary Carsten Linneman spoke of the rise in depression and loneliness from the increased time spent online by children, with social skills in decline. The motion introduced by the party also calls for easier to understand algorithms, a digital levy and clearer identity requirements for social media platforms.

Australia’s pioneering move to ban children under the age of 16 from social media, which came into effect December 10 2025, has set off greater attention from policymakers worldwide. In the UK, lawmakers are debating amendments that could see the use of highly-effective age assurance measures to prevent children under 16 from using social media.

Greece, Denmark, the Netherlands and Spain are moving on age assurance laws, while France is very close to passing legislation. Italy and Portugal have introduced bills while Austria is “contemplating.” Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sánchez said platforms will be required to implement age verification systems and “not just check boxes, but real barriers that work.” According to Reuters, 82 percent of Spaniards support banning social media for children under 14.

