FB pixel

Milwaukee police sink efforts to contract facial recognition with unsanctioned use

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Law Enforcement
Milwaukee police sink efforts to contract facial recognition with unsanctioned use
 

A meeting on whether and how Milwaukee police should use facial recognition in criminal investigations took an unexpected turn Thursday night, with revelations that the technology is already in use, complete with transparency and governance failures. By Friday morning, the Milwaukee Police Department had placed a moratorium on the use of facial recognition by its staff.

MPD revealed in a Fire and Police Commission meeting discussing its procurement options and whether the force should be allowed to use the technology that it has already been doing so in investigations, as reported by NPR affiliate WUWM. Further, it did so without a standard operating procedure, and was still doing so when MPD Chief of Staff Heather Hough asked late last night for acknowledgement that we recognized this was an issue and we disclosed it.”

Those attending the meeting had expected a draft policy to be presented for consideration ahead of any implementation of face biometrics for local law enforcement investigations.

MPD officials said they used the technology through neighboring police departments. They said it has only been used in criminal investigations, but could not support the claim with any evidence.

The disclosure prompted Commission Vice Chair Bree Spencer to suggest a moratorium was needed.

An internal MPD memo reported by ABC affiliate 12 News this morning shuttered the practice.

“Despite our belief that this is useful technology to assist in generating leads for apprehending violent criminals, we recognize that the public trust is far more valuable,” says the memo obtained by 12 News.

The twist follows a widely-misunderstood effort by MPD to contract facial recognition capabilities from Biometrica. MPD is now abandoning those efforts, according to the memo.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

New UK deepfake detection testing framework, challenge aim to meet crisis head-on

Having declared deepfakes the greatest challenge of the online age, the UK government is set to take the lead on…

 

Kneron’s access control biometrics pass Fime performance and PAD assessments

Kneron’s has passed assessments for biometric presentation attack detection and performance in a month-long evaluation of its access control technology…

 

Entreprises d’identité, unissez-vous! French MoU unites EUDI Wallet stakeholders

Dozens of firms and public authorities have agreed to work together on the launch of France’s implementation of the European…

 

Analysis of 50 European eIDs shows most popular apps found in Ukraine and Turkey

The most popular European digital identities are not in the EU, a new survey analyzing 50 eID apps across the…

 

Veriff acquires Estonian KYB firm Vespia to transition from IDV to full trust platform

Veriff has acquired know your business (KYB) provider Vespia, a fellow Estonia-based company, as part of a strategy to expand…

 

Socure integrates RiskOS platform into Bolt ID checkout identity layer

Socure has announced a partnership with Bolt Financial, the U.S. fintech company that provides checkout, identity and payments software, which…

Comments

One Reply to “Milwaukee police sink efforts to contract facial recognition with unsanctioned use”

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events