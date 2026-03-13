Digital ID is a tool for fraud prevention, or a system of control: Michael Nash

The way digital identity is commonly presented – as a tool for protecting against fraud and other benign uses – is different from how it’s being built, according to World Ethical Data Foundation Director of Institutional Programming Michael Nash.

Nash tells The Trust Files, presented by Velvet and Biometric Update, that digital ID is redesigning how people are allowed to live their lives, without fixing the problems it was intended to solve.

The contrarian take concludes the first season of The Trust Files, which will return after a short break with more hot takes and insider perspectives on how to fix the online trust environment.

Listen now: Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Podbean

Runtime: 00:04:24

Article Topics

Biometric Update Podcast | biometrics | digital identity | digital trust | The Trust Files | World Ethical Data Foundation