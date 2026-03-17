Vouched, Epic join forces to streamline patient identity verification

Fraud detection company Vouched has announced a new integration that connects its healthcare-focused identity verification system with Epic’s software toolbox, specifically within the MyChart category. The goal is to make patient identity verification faster, smoother, and more secure.

For healthcare facilities already using Epic, this integration means they can now offer more reliable account creation, recovery, and ongoing access, all while reducing the risk of identity fraud and cutting down on administrative workload, according to an announcement.

The solution is now listed in the Epic Showroom and is built to meet IAL2 standards, a widely recognized benchmark for identity assurance.

Vouched’s software was approved for integration with Epic’s toolbox last year, while the toolbox was still in development. Now that the integration has been completed, it will ensure automated identity verification workflows for both web and mobile versions of MyChart.

In the past, these processes often required manual help from patient support staff. With the new system in place, patients can verify their identity on their own during sign-up, by using their government-issued ID and a selfie, helping to lower the risk of fraud and improve the overall experience.

The benefits go beyond convenience, the announcement mentions. Healthcare organizations using the integrated verification system can also expect fewer calls to help desks, less duplication of patient records, stronger protection of personal health information, and faster delivery of care.

“For health systems looking to advance digital access and build patient trust, verified identity is a critical foundation,” said Peter Horadan, CEO of Vouched. “Our integration with Epic’s MyChart offers a simple, secure way for healthcare organizations to ensure every patient interaction begins with confidence.”

During account creation or recovery with the integrated system, patients can simply use the Vouched app to take a photo of their government-issued ID and a quick selfie. The system then verifies their identity in real time, making the process seamless and user-friendly.

As digital healthcare continues to expand, streamlined identity verification is becoming more important than ever. With rising concerns over data breaches and medical identity theft, solutions like this, experts say, can help ensure that the right patient gets the right care in a quicker and more secure manner.

Last year, Vouched introduced a know your agent (KYA) biometric software to detect AI agents online.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | healthcare | IAL2 | identity assurance | identity verification | patient identification | Vouched