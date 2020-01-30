Biometric checks coming to St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment program

Caribbean twin islands Saint Kitts and Nevis are rolling out biometrics-based background checks this year as part of the mandatory due diligence process applicants need to pass when applying for the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program, according to the annual budget address presented by Prime Minister Timothy Harris.

To protect the immigration program’s integrity, following second citizenship demand, the government says it is committed to devoting funding for more robust security checks.

“The demand for economic citizenship in our country resulted in increased expenditure for background checks and other expenditure associated with the maintenance of a robust CBI Program,” said Prime Minister Harris.

Harris believes the two islands are “the best in the industry worldwide,” which is why under the due diligence process each applicant for citizenship is thoroughly screened.

After becoming independent, the islands introduced the CBI program in 1984. It is an economic-citizenship program, which PM Harris claims is “considered the most attractive, and that is demonstrated by the confidence of our clients and agents.”

Individuals contributing at least $150,000 to the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF), and who have passed the diligence checks, can obtain second citizenship. The program aims to facilitate socio-economic initiatives. Economic citizens can travel visa free or get visa on arrival for more than 150 countries and territories.

Canada, the U.S. and most E.U. countries have adopted similar citizenship by investment programs.

