Indian biometrics market to pass $5B by 2026 on smartphone growth and security demand

NEC to integrate Thiruvananthapuram smart city

The market for biometrics in India is forecast to grow at a robust 21.38 percent CAGR to 2026 from US$1.64 billion in 2020 to surpass $5 billion by 2026, according to TechSci Research, driven in large part by growing smartphone penetration and demand for enhanced security.

The new report on the ‘India Biometrics Market…Forecast & Opportunities, 2026’ considers the market by modality, end user and region, and examines the competitive landscape in the country.

Facial recognition is forecast to be the leading modality in India, on increasing demand from the public sector and in consumer electronics, followed by fingerprint biometrics. Government initiatives supporting biometrics use include not only Aadhaar, but also digital passport efforts and health insurance program RSBY (Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna), and are expected to contribute steadily to market growth.

Demand is also expected to be boosted by the adoption of biometrics in various sectors, including residential complexes and the healthcare sector.

NEC India wins smart city contract as deployments accelerate

NEC Corporation of India has won the contract to be master system integrator for the smart city project planned in Thiruvananthapuram, one of 100 cities identified for development in phase three of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ smart city plan.

The project was inaugurated by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, according to the announcement.

NEC will assist Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited in setting up an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) to integrate the various departments involved. The ICCC will process data for operations related to traffic management, security and safety, e-governance, municipal operations and disseminating information.

The company has carried out master system integrator contracts previously in Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune, Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalyan Dombivali and Gurugram.

A pilot project to deploy face biometrics to cameras in two location in Gurugram to catch wanted criminals has begun under the direction of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the Times of India reports.

The facial recognition cameras will be deployed at Sheeta Mata Mandir temple and a bus terminal. The city authority has asked police to update their database to support the detection of wanted individuals. If a wanted person is identified, the system will alert authorities to allow for their apprehension.

If successful, the project will be expanded throughout the city.

A total of 1,200 cameras are being deployed around the city in the first phase of the CCTV project, and used for automatic number plate recognition and traffic signal violations.

