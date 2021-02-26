Telpo outdoor biometric terminal gains entry to Japanese market with regulator approval

The F10 outdoor face biometrics terminal from Telpo has been approved for entry into the Japanese market with certification to the technical standards, regulations and requirements of the country’s Radio Law.

TELEC certification is mandatory for wireless products to be sold in Japan, and includes Test Certification and Type Certification. TELEC stands for Telecom Engineering Center, and operates under Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

The Telpo F10 terminal, which was released last October to provide businesses with touchless authentication capabilities and a 10-inch screen, was designed to provide a more convenient and safer experience for access control or time and attendance interactions, and perform screening for elevated body temperatures.

The all-in-one, plug-and-play biometric terminal includes GDPR-compliant privacy protection, Telpo says, and is IP66-rated for durability across indoor and outdoor use scenarios.

The latest certification adds to a lengthy list of certifications for Telpo and its biometric products, including international standards from or for CE, the FCC, RoHS, BIS, TELEC, EMV, PCI, PayPass, PayWave, RUPAY, ANATEL, TQM and MIR.

Telpo also recently launched a terminal for simultaneous temperature checks of multiple people.

