Zetes showcases biometrics-backed digital identity progress in Belgium

Digital ID provider Zetes is featuring the roll out of its biometric PeopleID in all 25 Belgian municipalities with a new video promoting the project.

The nationwide initiative of Belgium’s adoption of digital identity follows the government’s 2019 approval and a development process launched by Zetes in early 2020.

In the video the company depicts the application process, as well as its secure manufacturing site, and describes its range of in-house digital ID credential-delivery services.

The new eID gives Belgian citizens access to a safe digital identity through counterfeit-proof design elements and touch-free RFID chips. The eIDAS compliant eID can be used for eAuthentication and eSignatures for digital services from eGovernment and travel to prescriptions. In addition to this, the program also includes the KidsID, designed for minors under the age of 12.

According to Zetes, users are issued an electronic residency permit which they have to present along with a passport image to Belgian authorities. Next, the user’s fingerprints are scanned and saved onto the eID electronically. A similar process is offered to children under the age of 12 in which a KidsID card containing biometric fingerprint data is issued. The KidsID, a program led by Belgium’s Federal Department of Information and Communication Technology (FEDICT), allows parents to monitor their children’s whereabouts and alert authorities if the children are not being located.

The eID documents are also ICAO compliant, with embedded biometric data allowing their usage for border crossings, and are promised to be forgery- and fraud-proof. Zetes further reports that the 3rd generation eIDs are produced at a secured manufacturing site that employs rigorous quality control and data encryption techniques to ensure secured document personalization and ICAO compliance. Aside from electronically saved biometric information the hybrid cards also contained specially perforated imagery of users.

Zetes also maintains a disaster recovery site for document backup and PIN and PUK (personally unblocking key) management services. Moreover, the company reports that the cards are ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 27001 compliant. The company also runs its own in-house secured logistics services using its native proof-of-delivery solution that sends delivery prof within 15 minutes. Zetes also conducts specialized recruitment to ensure the safety of the personal ID documents and data.

