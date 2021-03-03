Fime to perform local FIDO biometric component testing for APAC with Taiwan lab accreditation

Second Fime lab accredited by FIDO Alliance

Fime’s biometric testing and consultancy services have been extended to its Taiwan laboratory with its certification to the FIDO Alliance Biometric Component Certification Program, and plans to support APAC-region device manufacturers, and providers of biometric software and components with local services.

The accreditation gives local stakeholders the opportunity to use Fime’s services to confirm the performance and security of fingerprint and face biometric technologies that can be implemented to replace passwords.

“The FIDO Alliance’s mission is to move the world beyond passwords and remove the risk of data breaches while creating a frictionless user experience with technologies such as biometrics,” FIDO Alliance Certification Director Dr. Rae Rivera states. “By offering expert consultancy to the ecosystem and testing biometric products in line with FIDO Alliance criteria, experts like Fime are helping us to realize our goal and driving the global uptake of simpler and stronger authentication solutions.”

France lab accredited last year

Fime’s laboratory in France was also accredited for biometric components testing by Fido just over a year ago.

“Biometrics are a rare technology that can increase security while improving user experience. Our consultancy, training, and laboratory services in France and Taiwan are empowering manufacturers and solution providers to launch quality biometric innovations quickly, easily and safely,” says Fime Vice President of Testing Services Stéphanie El Rhomri.

“In parallel, our experts are working with stakeholders like device makers, solution providers, banks and schemes to evaluate market trends and select the right biometric technologies to expedite the end of passwords.”

Fime Product Manager Jean Fang recently discussed the organization’s testing for Android biometrics and the progress towards passwordless authentication.

Article Topics

biometric software | biometrics | certification | FIDO Alliance | Fime | research and development | standards | Taiwan | testing