Many new kids on the block. Explaining and comparing the latest fingerprint technologies
EAB Online Seminar
Tuesday March 23, 2021, at 12:30 pm (CET)
Join the European Association of Biometrics (EAB) for an online presentation about the latest fingerprint technologies.
The guest speaker will be Dirk Morgeneier, CEO of Jenetric GmbH.
Attendance is free of charge but registration is required. Registered participants will receive dial-in credentials in the morning of the event.
