Many new kids on the block. Explaining and comparing the latest fingerprint technologies

EAB Online Seminar

Tuesday March 23, 2021, at 12:30 pm (CET)

Join the European Association of Biometrics (EAB) for an online presentation about the latest fingerprint technologies.

The guest speaker will be Dirk Morgeneier, CEO of Jenetric GmbH.

Attendance is free of charge but registration is required. Registered participants will receive dial-in credentials in the morning of the event.

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometrics | biometrics research | EAB | European Association for Biometrics | fingerprint technology | webinar