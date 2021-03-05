New Telpo bullet camera supports face biometrics tracking of up to 22 people at once

Telpo has developed a fixed focus bullet camera capable of detecting and tracking up to 22 people with face biometrics to meet growing demand for safety applications.

The new V60 features an RV1109 AI vision processor with 1.2 Tops NPU, running on Linux, with optimized algorithms and improved operating efficiency, according to the company announcement.

Optimizations include multi-stage noise reductions 3F HDR (high dynamic range), Smart AE intelligent automatic exposure, automatic white balance and distortion correction technology. The V60 is compatible with the ONVIF IP communication protocol, and captures real-time images with 200W pixel imaging, wide dynamic range up to 120dB, 3D digital noise reduction.

Its minimum illumination of only 0.001 Lux and day-night conversion with an automatic infrared ICR filter enable the V60 to minimize differences in brightness and capture clear video or still images even against backlighting, for clear all-weather monitoring. The company says a single network cable can supply both power and video signal transmission with power over ethernet (POE) support, as well as a battery option, simplifying camera network wiring.

Telpo also touts the V60’s fast transmission speed, with H.264 video encoding and an ultra-high data compression ratio for high-quality images. H.264 data is more than twice as efficient as MPEG-2, and between 1.5 and 2 times as efficient as MPEG-4, Telpo says.

Three different versions of the V60 are available, with 6, 8 and 12mm lenses to suit different field angle and monitoring distance needs.

Customers can deploy the V60 to indoor or outdoor environments, as it is IP66-rated for water and dustproofing, and Telpo suggests the bullet camera for offices, villas, parking lots, banks, shops, restaurants, hotels, schools and hospitals, among a wide range of possible deployments.

Telpo received approval to bring its F10 outdoor biometric terminal to the Japanese market in February.

