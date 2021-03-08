Precise Biometrics updates access control strategy to boost partnerships

Shift towards open source, cloud, price transparency to support expanding ecosystem

Increasing the security of access solutions is a continuous process for enterprises, one that most of them are bound to undergo multiple times during their life. As new access control technologies like biometrics become more widespread and secure, however, it may be difficult for companies using legacy access solutions to update their systems without spending vast sums of money.

Precise Biometrics is working to solve this issue and provide traditional access solutions with contactless technology for a digital upgrade.

The company’s vision was discussed at length in a recent webinar hosted by Goode Intelligence’s CEO Alan Goode.

During the online event, Precise Biometrics’ CEO Stefan Persson talked about the implementation of biometric access solutions with Goode and Fredrik Sidhagen, CEO of RCO.

According to the experts, traditional access solutions present several problems. These range from the non-secure nature of typical access tools like tags, keys, and passcodes, to the counter-intuitiveness of traditional onboarding processes. Biometrics could represent a solution to both these issues, the executives proposed.

Facial recognition, in particular, would represent a high-secure authentication method for access, which implementation can potentially be very user-friendly, for example, via a smartphone app.

RCO integrated Precise Biometrics’ YOUNiQ solution to satisfy these requirements and to adapt to existing infrastructure through a layered modality approach offering a combination of traditional and digital methods.

“As this new ecosystem is unfolding, you need to be open-minded and dare to try new things. We want to innovate together with partners,” Sidhagen said during the event.

“We can’t do everything ourselves as companies traditionally did in the past, but we need to align with partners to create a great customer experience,” he added.

Moving forward, Persson said in a blog post, the company will increasingly move from proprietary, on-premise systems to open-source and cloud-based operating systems where different companies in the ecosystem can add new features as required.

Precise Biometrics is also attempting to provide transparency around its pricing by publishing cost details for its Advanced, Professional and Enterprise plans to its website.

YOUNiQ currently offers various service packages, including the YOUNiQ software service, support, and regular updates.

The company’s Advanced option offers a stand-alone solution based on a web relay controlling the entrance point, while the Professional option includes a solution based on an integration with an existing access management system.

The firm has recently signed a commercial access control agreement with Clarkson University and entered a partnership with Qualcomm to develop fingerprint software for ultrasonic 3D sensors.

