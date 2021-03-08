Secret Double Octopus passwordless authentication partnership expands enterprise IAM

Hub City Media deal brings ForgeRock's Workforce Security platform to desktop devices

Passwordless authentication solutions provider Secret Double Octopus (SDO) has partnered with Hub City Media (HCM), an Identity and Access Management (IAM) firm.

ForgeRock‘s 2020 Americas Partner of the Year, HCM also offers advisory and implementation services to a series of security providers.

SDO utilizes its Octopus Passwordless Enterprise technology to solve various authentication use cases, from the workstation to any app and service.

“We see a large amount of workforce IAM deployments, and this has become a focus for us over the years,” explained Phillippe Monrougie, CEO of Hub City Media. “Secret Double Octopus has a similar focus, and has created a desktop authentication product that is the perfect fit for ForgeRock clients, and optimizes their platform.”

The new partnership between the companies will now see the integration of ForgeRock and SDO within client environments to enable passwordless, biometric authentication for enterprise assets, including applications, desktop, and mobile.

“By providing a seamlessly integrated desktop MFA, and universal passwordless authentication across the enterprise, HCM and Secret Double Octopus enable companies to make the most out of their ForgeRock deployments,” said SDO CEO Raz Rafaeli.

“This new partnership will help IT and security managers in making their employees much happier and their domain dramatically more secure,” Rafaeli concluded.

Secret Double Octopus raised $15 million in a Series B investment round last April to develop its passwordless authentication technology and pitch its remote access security to enterprises.

SDO also brought its biometric, passwordless authentication solution to the United Arab Emirates in October as part of Israel’s first delegation of high-tech companies to the country.

Article Topics

access management | biometrics | enterprise | ForgeRock | identity management | remote authentication | Secret Double Octopus | single sign-on