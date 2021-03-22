Synaptics match-in-sensor fingerprint biometrics deployed by Lenovo amid PC, consumer growth

Consumer electronics are expected to play a significant role in driving the global market for biometric fingerprint sensors from $2.93 billion in 2019 to $9.41 billion by 2027, a CAGR of 14.5 percent, according to Allied Market Research.

The 212-page report divides the market into FAP10, FAP20 and FAP30 segments, by end-use and region. FAP30 devices represented a smaller market segment than their smaller-sized cousins in 2019, according to the report, but will lead the market by 2027.

Government and law enforcement investments in fingerprint biometrics and enterprise time and attendance systems are also expected to contribute significantly to the market’s growth.

New match-on-sensor solution from Synaptics implemented by Lenovo

Synaptics’ Selene fingerprint biometric sensor with match-in-sensor technology has been adopted by Lenovo for its ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 notebook.

The sensor integrates with the notebook’s power button to enable Lenovo’s new Power-on Touch Fingerprint Reader feature.

The Selene’s ultra-slim form-factor allows it to alternatively be placed on the side of a notebook, according to Synaptics. The fully-hardware encapsulated sensor is Microsoft Secure Bio compliant and certified to the FIDO standard, with fingerprint image enrollment, pattern storage and biometric matching as well as all input and output functions performed within the sensor.

“Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Carbon is considered to be among the most secure notebooks in the industry, so it speaks volumes that Synaptics is the provider of this critical security feature. Our goal with our biometrics solutions is to make it effortless and streamline industrial designs. This is an especially important requirement for OEMs as they look to create more appealing designs but also address security issues brought on by work-from-home and the workplace evolution,” said Saleel Awsare, SVP and GM of the PC and Peripherals Division at Synaptics.

PCs a potential growth area, FPC says

The rumoured death of the PC at the hands of the smartphone has not come to pass, and instead PC shipments jumped by over 10 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, marking a decade-long high point for growth, according to an article on the Fingerprint Cards website.

Around two-thirds of PCs will have fingerprint biometrics built-in by 2026, FPC forecasts, helping to make ecommerce payments trustworthy. The modality will also be used for personalization on shared devices, the company predicts, and to secure access control to workplace systems for remote workers.

Advances in sensor technology make the new generation of PC biometrics better understood and more convenient for consumers, with a better user experience, according to the post, and with longer lifecycles than other consumer products, PCs represent an opportunity for premium fingerprint scanners.

Fingerprint Cards has increasingly targeted the PC market, with some recent success.

