Vezion Group to resell BioRugged biometrics in Malaysia under new partnership

Strengthening the company’s presence in South-East Asia

BioRugged has announced a new strategic partnership with the Vezion Group in Malaysia, which becomes an authorized reseller of BioRugged’s durable biometric registration devices in South-East Asia.

The new collaboration strengthens BioRugged’s presence in the region, according to the announcement. Malaysia is currently working on a biometrics-backed national digital ID system.

“Vezion will help us to further sharpen our product offerings for the SE Asian market and will allow us to enter into new verticals,” commented BioRugged’s CEO Arnd Langguth.

Under the partnership, the BioRugged team will be able to draw from Vezion’s expertise in a variety of biometric fields, including border control, passport, and electronic payment systems.

“We approached BioRugged due to their excellent reputation in Africa and Latin America,” said Michael Choong, MD of Vezion. “What started as a discussion about Border Control quickly brought us into joint opportunities in other sectors. BioRugged’s innovation power is amazing.”

As Langguth recently described to Biometric Update, BioRugged has grown substantially during 2020, largely thanks to the success of the company’s partners in Africa. The firm also recently expanded its team with the hiring of Riaan Steenberg as a project specialist.

