Voice Biometric Revolution – Why voice ID is now secure enough for device unlock
There are numerous circumstances where a user needs hands-free access and cannot touch or look at the device directly. This paper describes how ID R&D’s latest voice biometrics technology delivers a breakthrough level of accuracy that meets or exceeds the required security standard, enabling a new level of secure, frictionless voice interaction with personal and IoT devices.
