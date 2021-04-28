Aculab and Nice strike deals to integrate voice biometrics for IVR environments

Dotlines Group is integrating AcuLab’s VoiSentry voice biometrics with its Pulse CXM platform to deliver fast customer authentication through a reduced number of steps to organizations across South-East Asia.

VoiSentry can reduce customer verification from 112 seconds to as little as 15 seconds, according to the company announcement, by performing biometric matching against an enrolled customer’s voiceprint within the interactive voice response (IVR) portion of the call flow. This allows the hand-off to an agent to made after the user is biometrically authenticated, cutting call center costs. The software will be integrated with Pulse CXM’s templated platform for the voice, SMS, chatbot, and visual IVR channels.

Dotlines is a leading regional provider of telephony hardware and software, and with the partnership intends to address the market for highly regulated industries, such as financial services.

“Pulse CXM’s voice channels now have another product-market-fit proposition to serve Enterprises in the SE Asia market, where mobile technology has astounding growth,” said Sharful Alam, director and CSO of Dotlines Group. “VoiSentry biometric engine together with Pulse CXM is therefore strategically positioned to bring about greater operational efficiency for our esteemed customers.”

Aculab was recommended for accreditation to the ISO 27001 data security standard, providing assurance to its customers of the integrity of voice biometric data, at the beginning of this year.

Nice voice biometrics selected by Vietnamese bank

Voice biometrics from Nice have been selected by Vietnam-based VPBank for real-time authentication to enhance its call security and fraud prevention and improve customer experiences.

VPBank customers will be able to perform self-service biometric authentication through Nice Real-Time Authentication (RTA) within its IVR system. This will simplify contact center call management and reduce the volume of interaction with live agents, according to the announcement. VPBank hopes to authenticate 10,000 customers each day within the IVR environment, allowing it to shave 20 to 30 seconds off the time its average is handled by an agent.

The bank is one of the largest in Vietnam.

Nice RTA verifies the caller with voice biometrics within seconds of natural conversation, making it invisible to customers, the company says. The software includes consent and user management, reporting features and biometric enrollment out-of-the-box.

“VPBank’s decision to adopt NICE RTA for IVR-based automated authentication comes as the financial services industry is facing a growing need to take measures against fraud in the ever-expanding area of digital commerce,” comments Nice APAC President Darren Rushworth. “The NICE voice biometrics-based solution is a leader in producing value for institutions like VPBank, ensuring seamless, extraordinary customer experiences while preventing losses from fraud. We’re proud to help VPBank stay on the cutting edge of innovative capabilities to safeguard customers and their business.”

