BIO-key signs $1.2M biometric security deal extension with telco customer

BIO-key International says a three-year contract extension worth $1.2 million with an existing telecommunications industry customer to continue providing the company’s enterprise fingerprint biometric authentication platform has been concluded.

The extension will provide ongoing support for the BIO-key biometric authentication system securing access to enterprise resources and confidential customer data by several hundred thousand of the customer’s global personnel and supply chain partners, the biometric and multi-factor ID solutions provider said in an announcement.

BIO-key says its authentication system is more flexible unlike other traditional multi-factor authentication platforms which do not secure against account delegation and handovers.

The platform allows customers to choose between managing and matching biometric credentials on secured servers, in the cloud or on-device, enabling a portable biometric user experience that requires no per-user tokens or smartphone use in the workplace. BIO-key also includes privacy and compliance by design, with integrated consent management, privacy disclosures and retention management built into all workflows, the statement further explained.

Jim Sullivan, BIO-key SVP Strategy, Compliance, and Chief Legal Officer said the company is excited to see a high-profile customer renew its commitment to the biometric security solution’s support services.

“It confirms the competitive benefits, scalability and value of our biometric solutions for large enterprise customers, where a one-size-fits-all token or phone solution does not provide sufficient security to meet many customers’ needs. BIO-key’s server-secured biometrics provide the ultimate authentication tool for enterprises that have come to the realization that they must be absolutely certain who is accessing their systems on premises or remotely,” said Sullivan.

BIO-key announced a $30 million deal with a Nigerian telecom to provide its biometric WEB-key platform just over a year ago.

