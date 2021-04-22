Biometrics Institute updates solutions review for COVID-19 recovery

With organizations around the world facing changed, but still critical questions about how to resume operations, biometrics suppliers have responded to the evolving health threat with new solutions, as reviewed in a new report from the Biometrics Institute.

The 28-page report is an update of a resource collected by the Biometrics Institute as the pandemic began to take shape in May, 2020, and is intended to generate discussion, rather than as an endorsement of any particular technology or product, the organization emphasizes. The original paper was downloaded nearly 5,000 times.

Biometix contributes insights on the role of standards in vaccine passport development, Dermalog considers the future roll of iris recognition as a contactless biometric modality, Idemia writes about restoring confidence in travel, and Innovatrics makes the case for passive liveness detection. Jenetric weighs in on the future of fingerprint readers, while Jumio suggests five ways to avoid AI bias in online identity verification, Laxton Group pitches a hygienic approach to elections technology, Tech5 explores innovations for biometrics-based vaccination proof, Thales discusses biometrics in sports, and Veridas examines COVID passes as tools for economic growth.

Brands Australia, FacePhi, Phonexia and WorldReach also submitted solutions.

“The numbers of people still downloading the first report indicates this is clearly an area where our network is still looking for answers,” observes Biometrics Institute Chief Executive Isabelle Moeller. “This collection of solutions reveals some of the great work going on behind the scenes to get economies back on their feet.”

