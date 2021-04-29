EAB and Biometrics Institute events share PAD, border insights

The European Association for Biometrics (EAB) has published the lineup of panelists and speakers to participate at a two-day virtual event on fingerprint presentation attack detection taking place April 29 and 30.

The EAB is hosting five panelists and six guest speakers for the online workshop organized in collaboration with Hochschule Ansbach. The workshop, which the EAB announced earlier this month, will address how actors in the biometric industry can prevent or minimize the impact of fingerprint presentation attacks.

Panelists include Georg Hasse from Secunet, Prof. Gian Luca Marcialis of the University of Cagliari-Italy, Kristina Vasser of the National Office for Identity Data of the Netherlands, Roberto Wolfer from Jenetric, and Stephanie Moro-Ellenberger from the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations of the Netherlands.

For the speakers, EAB confirms the participation of Alexander Kirfel from Hochschule Bonn-Rhein-Sieg, Jascha Kolberg from Hochschule Darmstadt, Marta Gomez-Barrero from Hochschule Ansbach, Ralph Breithaupt from Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security, Roberto Wolfer of Jenetric, and Stephanie Schuckers of Clarkson University.

The leaders from academia, industry, operations and governmental organizations and will facilitate discussions and answer questions from attendees, including stakeholders such as industrial and governmental developers, end-users of biometric systems, researchers, academics and post-graduate students as well as policy makers.

BI event examines use of biometrics at borders

An online event has been held by the Biometrics Institute, bringing together a wide range of stakeholders who discussed issues including the European Union’s Entry/Exit biometric system, interoperability, trust and data sharing, and digital vaccine passes for international travel.

The event, dubbed [email protected] and Future of Travel, was attended by representatives from various stakeholder communities, more than half of them users of biometric solutions, and a majority of them from government, states a press release from BI.

Isabelle Moeller, Biometrics Institute chief executive, expressed gratitude to both participants and sponsors.

“The Biometrics Institute is clearly the place to have open and trusted discussions on what good biometrics practices look like. This year, some of our long-standing members from the other side of the world were able to join us for the very first time at the [email protected]Borders event,” Moeller said.

The event was sponsored by some key players in the biometrics industry such as SITA, Thales, IDEMIA, Secunet, Facetec, ReadID, Vision-Box and WorldReach, and they used the platform to showcase some of their products and services.

Attendees of the conference came from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), German Federal Office of Administration (BVA), the European Commission, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority of Singapore, International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), New Zealand Department of Internal Affairs, UK Home Office, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the World Economic Forum, per the press release.

