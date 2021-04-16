EAB hosting events on banking biometrics in Europe and presentation attack detection

Two upcoming events will focus on the role of biometrics in European banking and on the implications of fingerprint presentation attacks on the industry.

EAB hosts conference on biometrics challenges in European banking

The European Association for Biometrics (EAB) will be hosting a web conference on Biometrics Challenges in the European Banking Ecosystem on April 21 and 23. The two-day event will be held on both days from 9:30 am until 1:30 pm CEST.

The event features fifteen speakers from different EU Agencies, National Data Protection and National IT Security Agencies, and Inter-Banking Associations. Also, among the list of speakers will be experts on ID banking security, standards, certification, and biometric solutions to provide insights about the components of the European banking ecosystem and complex inter-related efforts to maintain, develop, and harmonize robust biometric ID transaction security that is also sustainable.

Speakers will speak to various issues such as their organizations’ links with biometric technologies as well as the role biometrics play in their efforts to streamline their service delivery.

A subsequent expert panel discussion will allow an interactive examination of needs, risks, and opportunities for standardized and regulated biometrics use in the various modalities of banking transactions. Panelists will likely also review the role of biometrics in contactless and on card ID verifications as well as remote and mobile ID controls enabling. Additionally, the group will examine how privacy legislation can be harmonized with the banking industry, especially with regards to the looming challenges of advanced biometric ID verification challenges.

Biometrics workshop: fingerprint presentation attack detection

EAB will be hosting a workshop featuring various speakers from industry, government, and academia on April 29 and April 30. The event will examine various drawbacks of fingerprint biometrics used for authentication and verification purposes. One main concern is fingerprint presentation attacks in the form of spoofing. Experts will provide insights into these attacks and how the industry can minimize their impact.

The organizers explain, “The use of biometrics, and in particular of fingerprints, is increasing day by day. Not only are we required to give our fingerprints in order to obtain a passport, but now we can also use them in a daily basis for other tasks such as unlocking our smartphones or confirming a bank transaction or payment.”

EAB will be collaborating with Hochschule Ansbach to organize this event, featuring expert presentations, and interactive expert-audience discussions. This workshop welcomes the various stakeholders that include industrial and government developers, biometrics end-users, academics, researchers, policymakers, and post-graduate students.

Confirmed speakers include: Alexander Kirfel, Hochschule Bonn-Rhein-Sieg (H-BRS); Jascha Kolberg, Hochschule Darmstadt (HDA); Marta Gomez-Barrero, Hochschule Ansbach (HSA); Ralph Breithaupt, Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), Roberto Wolfer, Jenetric, and; Stephanie Schuckers, Clarkson University.

