Fingerprint Presentation Attack Detection

EAB Online Seminar

April 29 – 30, 2021

The European Association for Biometrics (EAB) is hosting an online workshop on fingerprint presentation attack detection with experts in academia, industry, and governmental organizations on April 29 and 30, 2021.

In spite of the numerous benefits of using fingerprints instead of PINs or passwords, you do not need to be a tech expert to carry out a presentation attack that may fool the system into believing you are someone else. EAB is using this workshop to raise awareness about this issue and the current efforts of the biometric communit to minimize the impact of such attacks. This workshop will present a definition of the problem and provide the audience with possible solutions and a look into the future steps.

The workshop is aimed at a wide range of stakeholders including industrial and governmental developers, end-users of biometric systems, researchers, academics and post-graduate students, and policy makers.

Confirmed speakers so far include:

• Alexander Kirfel – Hochschule Bonn-Rhein-Sieg (H-BRS)

• Jascha Kolberg – Hochschule Darmstadt (HDA)

• Marta Gomez-Barrero – Hochschule Ansbach (HSA)

• Ralph Breithaupt – Federal Office for Information Security (BSI)

• Roberto Wolfer – Jenetric

• Stephanie Schuckers – Clarkson University

Jenetric is the gold sponsor of this event.

