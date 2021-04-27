EmpTech biometric storage kiosk secures staff travel documents for CCB

Emperor Technology (EmpTech) has won a contract with China Construction Bank (CCB) to deliver its biometric Smart Travel Document Management System for secure handling of bank employee’s passports.

China’s financial regulator has issued rules around staff at financial institutions exiting the country’s mainland, making banks responsible for unified management of staff travel documents and reviews of applications to travel. Banks have complied with this regulation with dedicated staff and low-security storage boxes, EmpTech says in the announcement.

The EmpTech Smart Travel Document Management System provides self-service document collection in a kiosk form factor, with what the company describes as a user-friendly design enabling document issuance and collection processes each in 60 seconds. The identity of the user is verified through an ID card reader and a fingerprint biometric scanner.

The kiosk also provides access records and document counting capabilities, and can help banks improve efficiency and reduce costs, the company claims.

The biometric system has also been deployed to China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other national institutions.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | Emperor Technology | fingerprint recognition | identity document | kiosk