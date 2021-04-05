Precise Biometrics leverages Innovatrics facial recognition for improved UX: case study

Innovatrics has released a case study showcasing how its SmartFace solution was integrated into Precise Biometrics’ system to come up with a multi-tenant cloud access control and time and attendance platform dubbed Precise YOUNiQ-Access for seamless and rapid access control.

In a document showcasing the facial recognition ID system integration, Innovatrics said the solution offers a multisite centralized administration system that can issue visitors temporary face passage keys and grant access to selected doors in various facilities with no physical contacts required.

According to the company, the solution is intended to meet the growing need for more secure and contactless access control processes as people want to keep safe from the coronavirus pandemic by reducing face-to-face encounters. The solution can be deployed by companies in sectors including finance, betting, healthcare and transport, Innovatrics said.

The move to integrate the SmartFace solution is said to be part of plans by Precise Biometrics to leverage facial recognition technology in developing the next generation of smooth access control systems.

For a new user to be registered on the Precise YOUNiQ-Access system, a link (digital key) is emailed to them for the steps to be completed on their own, after which a biometric template is generated and stored in the database. The system then identifies faces using a video stream and matches them with the stored biometric data for verification and validation.

Innovatrics summarized the advantages of the solution saying it ensures fast deployment and integration, quick and convenient access permission verification via face matching, and remote enrollment of visitors or employees online or through the mobile app using face biometrics.

Precise YOUNiQ-Access, Innovatrics added, is also a scalable and fast access control system whose biometric technology guarantees optimum convenience, privacy and security, as well as improved security good enough for high security premises.

“Innovatrics is truly a frontrunner in face recognition modality and their proprietary technology is one of the cornerstones of Precise YOUNiQ- Access. With our mutual core values that extend beyond the technical, we can deliver solutions that positively impact people’s lives from entering premises to making businesses more efficient. YOU are the key,” said Stefan K. Persson, Chief Executive Office of Precise Biometrics.

Last Month, Precise Biometric announced its YOUNiQ access control solution had been deployed on a trial basis by Swedish construction company Skanska.

Innovatrics also recently said it had added pedestrian and body part detection to the SmartFace platform to enable real-time and anonymous detection and tracking.

Article Topics

access control | biometric identification | biometrics | case studies | facial recognition | Innovatrics | Precise Biometrics | time and attendance