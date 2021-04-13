SAFR facial recognition integrated with Geutebrück G-Core VMS for security monitoring

RealNetworks has integrated its SAFR facial recognition solution for live videos into Geutebrück’s G-Core Video Management System (VMS) for an AI-powered experience which the companies say provides time-saving and efficient advanced video analytics for real-time, automated and low-bias biometric identification and surveillance operations.

The integration features live video overlays displaying event details, streamlined biometric enrollment of individuals appearing on the Geutebrück VMS directly into the SAFR identity database, and custom alarms and notifications that notify security personnel of SAFR events directly within the VMS.

The system enables biometric matching of faces appearing in live video feeds from the multiple deployed cameras, and can help security personnel to prioritize feeds that require review while providing them the key information they need to respond to persons of interest more quickly, the announcement explained.

The enrolled or reference image is then displayed side by side with the face detected in the VMS video, and operators can have instant access to the enrolled person’s face image to confirm match events, the statement added.

This integration also allows operators to automatically enroll faces into the SAFR database by simply drawing a marquee around a face in the Geutebrück G-Core VMS, and overlaying information overlays within the VMS video feeds makes it easy to quickly and accurately separate unknown people and potential threats from authorized personnel, SAFR says.

Administrators of the system can also easily configure which facial recognition information is captured and recorded in the VMS, with operators having the ability to search Geutebrück video feeds for alerts using a person’s name, watchlist name, or ID class.

Brad Donaldson, VP, Computer Vision and GM at SAFR said: “Manual monitoring is expensive and inefficient. AI can perform real-time, automated identification of persons of interest, and identify previous offenders the moment they return and before they cause new incidents. Our powerful API and plugin architecture makes industry leading integrations such as the one achieved with Geutebrück possible.”

“As a world class provider of video security software solutions in mission critical environments, we are thrilled to offer SAFR’s superior technology for face recognition as part of a comprehensive solution,” Norbert Herzer, product manager at Geutebrück said. “The seamless integration of SAFR’s AI-powered analytics together with Geutebrück’s ultra-robust video management software makes day-to-day operational tasks an effortless experience with the highest reliability.”

RealNetworks recently announced an upgrade to the biometric liveness aspect of its SAFR facial recognition platform, saying it is equipped with anti-spoofing capabilities.

