Tascent gets device certification for biometric ID enrollment in Nigeria, unveils two new mobile SDKs

Tascent has released two software development kits (SDKs) – the Mobile Face and the Mobile Device SDKs – with the aim of simplifying the process of integrating biometric capture capabilities by system integrators and engineers.

This comes as the company also earned certification by Nigerian National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) for its Tascent MX device which has been recommended for use for biometric enrollment within the framework of the country’s digital identity program.

According to a statement by Tascent, the SDKs which are flexible and convenient for use, will enable organizations easily integrate the collection of face, fingerprint and iris biometrics with their own applications.

The company explained that the Tascent Mobile Face SDK provides an API and a ready-to-use UI flow for detection, acquisition, and auto-capture of faces on standard mobile platforms, including iOS and Android; and by integrating it with their own mobile application, end-customers can seamlessly make sure their users can register their own biometric information.

The Mobile Device SDK, it stated, enhances biometric performance and reduces user inconvenience by providing pre-capture quality checking, a guided face capture experience and an image auto-crop and de-rotate ability.

Some of Tascent’s mobile devices such as Tascent M1 and Tascent MX get their API support from Tascent Mobile Device SDK for biometric fingerprint and iris capture and UI flows for detection, acquisition, and auto-capture of those modalities on supported mobile platforms, the statement noted.

Tascent MX for Nigeria ID enrollment

Meanwhile, the Tascent MX will be used a major capture device for biometric data for Nigerians enrolling for an ID program.

In a release, the company said the multi-modal biometric mobile portable device will be employed to capture the biometric features and biographic details of registrants in a single, integrated, and compact device which offers intuitive face, fingerprint, and iris biometrics in just a few minutes.

The device has been effectively used and with good results in difficult digital ID projects such as for refugee support, workforce management, and law enforcement, the release mentioned.

The Tascent MX, a cost-effective and efficient device, is seen as a key support for Nigeria’s plans of issuing a digital ID to at least 150 million citizens by the end of next year.

Tascent last month engaged in a partnership with NEC APAC for the implementation of a face and iris biometric identification program in South East Asia.

