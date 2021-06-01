Biometrics’ NextGen: when privacy-by-design meets seamless user experience
Online
June 1, 2021 – 12:30pm CEST
The European Association for Biometrics (EAB) is hosting a virtual lunch seminar with IN Groupe about key principles that ensure that a face recognition solution is RGPD compliant.
The presentation speakers will be Dr. Sandra Cremer, Biometric Research & Development leader within IN Groupe and Pascal Janer, VP Sales Europe at IN Groupe.
Attendance is free of charge but registration is required. Registered participants will receive dial-in credentials in the morning of the event.
