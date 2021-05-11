Microsoft looks to bring Nuance biometrics to healthcare in Philippines

A top official from Microsoft says the tech giant is considering bringing its conversational artificial intelligence (AI) technology to the Philippines to enable healthcare facilities in the country better handle patients’ requirements, BusinessWorld reports.

The report quotes Microsoft Philippines chief operating officer Abid Zaidi as saying that this move would be possible thanks to Microsoft’s recent acquisition of voice biometrics specialist Nuance Communications.

“What this means for the Philippines is that, although we have been engaging with health-care institutions here with AI technology, we’ll be better geared up to address their needs. If everything goes through, we will be able to have a bigger addressable market [globally] of about $500 billion…” Zaidi told BusinessWorld in an interview.

Microsoft says it plans to offer Nuance’s voice-based digital identity and biometric solutions as part of its industry-specific cloud strategy for addressing healthcare customer needs.

The company is partnering with hospitals to provide its cloud platform, and has engaged with policy-makers on security and safety.

