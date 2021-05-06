Nuance biometrics added to contact center app marketplace to fight fraud

HSBC UK Voice ID blocks £249M in fraud in 2020

Nuance Communications has launched its Nuance Gatekeeper biometrics to the Five9 App Marketplace after integrating the cloud solution with the contact center technology provider’s platform.

Five9’s Intelligent Cloud Contact Center already supports Nuance Intelligent Engagement solutions through an existing partnership, but the accreditation of its Gatekeeper solution to the Five9 App Marketplace allows Five9 customers to automatically identity customer and detect fraud with biometrics, according to the announcement. The combined capabilities can help organizations increase their digital transformation with self-service engagement strategies.

Nuance notes Forrester’s prediction that Contact-Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) is the next step in the evolution of the call center, due to its advantages in flexibility, agility, scale and speed.

“There is continued growth in organizations deploying CCaaS platforms to manage their contact centers and we see these integrations as critical to ensuring those implementations can offer the same enterprise-grade security and end-to-end customer experience that more traditional models offer,” states Nuance Executive Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise Robert Weideman. “With Nuance Gatekeeper now available on the Five9 App Marketplace, more organizations can protect sensitive customer information, prevent fraud, and mitigate financial losses through advanced biometrics technology.”

Microsoft recently struck a deal to acquire Nuance for $19.7 billion, in the immediate aftermath of which Nuance announced a new fraud prevention center of excellence in Montreal.

Nuance says in the announcement it has prevented more than $2 billion in fraud in total.

HSBC voice biometrics deliver strong return on investment

HSBC UK appears to represent a good portion of that total, having saved £249 million (roughly US$346 million) in attempted bank fraud through the voice channel in the past year with its Voice ID biometric system, Financial Sector Technology reports.

Perhaps surprisingly, the bank experienced a 50 percent reduction in the attempted fraud rate it faced, with nearly £400 million (at the time around $493 million) in fraud prevented in 2019. Since the deployment of Voice ID in the UK, the bank says it has saved a total of £981 million ($1.36 billion).

HSBC UK says it is now up to 2.8 million Voice ID users, with 14,000 new enrolees each week.

Nuance began providing voice biometrics for HSBC UK customer authentication with Voice ID in 2016.

