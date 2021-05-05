Telpo urges use of digital ID cards with biometric verification to defeat identity theft

As digital ID cards with embedded biometric and biographic data continue to roll out around the world, Telpo is pitching the ID card verification capabilities of several of its enrollment and authentication devices to reduce identity theft.

The recent move by France to issue digital ID cards featuring QR codes and fingerprint biometric data is cited by Telpo as an example of the action governments around the world are being forced to take by the prevalence of identity theft.

ID cards being issued as part of this new generation of credentials are equipped with electronic chips, often with a picture and two fingerprints, and an electronic signature for verifying their authenticity.

Telpo’s handheld TPS360 biometric device, the S8 rugged biometric tablet, and the recently-launched S10 biometric enrollment workstation each include contactless NFC card-scanning. The two larger devices also include passport MRZ (machine readable zone) scanning capabilities.

