Twosense to bring behavioral biometrics to enterprises, grow team with $3M Seed round

Biometric cybersecurity provider Twosense has raised $3 million in a Seed funding round to expand its continuous authentication with behavioral biometrics to the enterprise market.

The funding round was led by Atypical Ventures and Preface Ventures, with participation from Jonathan Cogley or LogicBoost Labs, Glasswing Ventures, Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator follow-on fund, Brand New Matter Ventures, and strategic angel investors.

Twosense provides a software ‘baselayer’ that applies behavioral biometrics as an invisible and continuous authentication mechanism to remove user effort from identity security on mobile devices, desktop computers and virtual machines.

“Everyone knows the pain of losing your phone and being locked out of everything, or dealing with annoying logins at work,” states Twosense CEO and Co-founder Dr. Dawud Gordon. “Our mission is to make a future where identity is automatic. There’s no logging in, logging out, getting locked out, changing accounts; there are no text messages, no key fobs, no interruptions. All of that will be automated and it won’t ever mess up.”

The startup was awarded a $2.42 million contract by the U.S. Department of Defense to provide its behavioral biometrics as part of the multifactor authentication system intended to eventually replace the Common Access Card (CAC) back in 2019. Twosense has since added a leading orthopedic hospital in the U.S. and government employee’s union AFGE, and other enterprise customers.

Twosense has also launched to the Okta Integration Network, and is collaborating with other IAM vendors on integrations for Microsoft Active Directory and Thycotic Secret Server. The company plans on addressing demand among healthcare, finance, and critical infrastructure organizations.

When the DoD contract was awarded, Gordon told Bleeping Computer that Twosense uses “Right/left handedness, typing impact, pressure, fingertip size, muscular tremors, app usage profiles, commute patterns, daily routines, in some cases ballistocardiography” as behavioral biometric signals.

The company is now hiring software and machine learning engineers, business development and marketing personnel.

