Veridium, Veriff and SAFR each announce biometrics integration partnerships

It is an eventful week for biometric partnerships, with passwordless authentication solutions provider Veridium joining the IGEL Ready ecosystem.

In addition, Veriff has partnered with Modularbank to expand the reach of its biometric solutions and KYC offering, and computer vision firm SAFR has entered a new collaboration with Convergint Technologies.

Veridium joins IGEL Ready ecosystem

Veridium has announced it has officially joined the IGEL Ready program as a technology partner to bring its biometrics to enterprise cloud environments.

IGEL Ready is an ecosystem of over 100 technology partners focusing on the development of software and peripheral solutions designed for use with the IGEL operating system (OS), a cloud workspace platform.

The addition of Veridium to the group will now see the company integrate its biometric, passwordless solutions for device verification within the IGEL OS.

“Device authentication is a critical component to any security strategy and is particularly important at the endpoint – whether in the cloud, VDI or DaaS,” explained Veridium CEO Ismet Geri.

“By validating VeridiumID for use with IGEL OS-powered devices, we are helping to provide a simple, yet powerful layer of security to safeguard applications and data from growing cyber threats.”

Veriff partners with Modularbank

As part of the new collaboration, Veriff’s compliance and know-your-customer (KYC) offering will be integrated within Modularbank’s product ecosystem.

This will enable Modularbank customers to utilize Veriff’s biometric authentication solutions to verify themselves during the bank’s onboarding process.

“Identity verification is an integral part of the customer onboarding process for any financial service provider, yet is often seen as a cumbersome task for both the provider and the customer,” commented Modularbank co-founder Rivo Uibo.

“By integrating Veriff’s software, our clients can now automate the identity verification and KYC processes, leading to a simplified sign-up procedure for their new customers as well as an improvement in financial crime detection rates.”

SAFR’s facial recognition deployed by Convergint

RealNetworks has partnered with Convergint to add its SAFR facial recognition solution to Convergint’s portfolio of integrated security solutions.

Thanks to the new partnership, SAFR computer vision SDK and web APIs will be now offered to Convergint’s customers for biometric access control, perimeter protection, and more.

“We chose to partner with SAFR for many reasons, key among them is the trusted performance of their facial recognition algorithm,” said Amir Shechter, Executive Director of Advanced Solutions for Convergint Technologies.

“We look forward to working together with their team on innovative solutions that enable us to be our customers’ best service provider,” he concluded.

The partnership with Convergint follows another one RealNetworks closed with Geutebrück last month.

