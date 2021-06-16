BBVA Mexico claims first contactless biometric payment card from Visa issued in Latin America

BBVA Mexico is launching a pair of new payment card offerings in collaboration with Visa, one of which features fingerprint biometrics for payment security.

The Smart Key is the first contactless Visa credit card with biometrics offered in the region, according to the announcement. It, along with the Aqua card is made with up to 86 percent recycled material. Both are issued without personalized data printed on the card, while the Aqua card also features a dynamic verification code (CVV).

The bank has 23.7 million customers, 54 percent of whom use the digital channel through the BBVA Mexico App. Of those customers, 5.4 million have credit cards, and 21.2 million have debit cards.

Contactless biometric payment cards from Thales with Fingerprint Cards sensors were certified by Visa last year.

Visa Senior VP and Head of Global Clients Mark Jamison says that “consumer expectations are getting higher and higher and they expect fast and frictionless payment experiences. They are embracing the speed, hygiene and security that contactless payments offer and are becoming more familiar with new forms of biometric authentication in their digital experiences.”

Smart Key biometric payment cards are expected to launch soon for its Patrimonial and Private Banking clients, before becoming available to all clients.

“It is more than a card, this new next-generation device will arrive to transform the means of payment,” states BBVA Mexico General Director of Customer Solutions Hugo Nájera Alva. “We are the first bank in Mexico and on the American continent to put in the hands of our clients a credit card with the latest technology in biometric identification. Through the fingerprint you have access to the most secure, personal and easy-to-use payment experience.”

BBVA has been rapidly adopting biometrics, adding Nok Nok technology to its mobile banking services and Veridas for onboarding across its global operations.

