Idemia and IDnow each close partnerships, update biometric onboarding solutions

Idemia has been selected by Malaysian Money Services Business Operator Merchantrade to provide customers with a new biometric onboarding service.

Based on Idemia’s Identity Proofing Platform, the new solution will allow Merchantrade customers to prove their identity via smartphone-enabled facial recognition to securely access the company’s multi-currency digital wallet Merchantrade Money and its mobile app eRemit.

“Idemia is dedicated to supporting FinTechs around the world to differentiate their customer onboarding journeys,” commented the company’s APAC Vice President of Digital business Christophe Lambinon. “We are pleased to work with Merchantrade to innovate the way they identify, verify, and onboard customers, which will help users open their accounts in just minutes.”

Idemia has closed a number of new partnerships in the last few months, including Panacea for biometrics in healthcare, with Cybernetica on digital IDs, and with Santos Dumont Airport in Brazil on digital flight boarding via face biometrics.

IDnow partners with Audi on ID verification service

IDnow has partnered with Audi to provide the automation giant with a new identity verification solution based on ID document checking and face biometrics.

Dubbed ‘Audi on demand Subscribe,’ the service was first unveiled last month. It allows customers to digitally rent an Audi for a time between four and twelve months.

“For us, the focus is on the customers and their customer journey,” said Martin Wallenborn, head of Business Development Sales Germany at Audi AG. “When designing the subscription model, it was particularly important to us to integrate a fast and completely digital process for identity verification — this is what our target group expects.”

The solution is based on IDnow’s AutoIdent technology, which scans individuals’ documents via smartphone cameras and NFC, and then compares the information via selfie biometrics and a 3D liveness checks.

‘Audi on demand Subscribe’ replaces the ‘Audi on demand Rent’ service, which enabled users to book short-term rentals of up to 28 days.

“With its subscription offer, Audi has created a service that needs a convenient and fast application route,” commented Oliver Obitayo, chief sales officer at IDnow.

“Our team has come up with a great solution that fits exactly the requirements of the Audi brand and its customers,” he concluded.

