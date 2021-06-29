Infineon powers biometric bracelet with gesture recognition, no screen

Plus industry and academia wearable announcements

Several companies focusing on the development of biometric wearable devices have recently announced new products, partnerships, or investments.

Infineon technology is integrated into a biometric bracelet with gesture detection and an innovative call-answering feature. Soma has unveiled a new smartwatch device designed to improve first responder safety, and PhysIQ has joined efforts in a DeCODe study aimed at developing an artificial intelligence (AI)-based COVID-19 digital biomarker.

Also, LifeQ announced a partnership with consumer health company Conneqt, and Sky Labs announced the closure of a $20 million, Series B funding round.

Infineon powers innovative screen-free bracelet

A wearable wrist strap has been developed by Italian startup Deed using Infineon technology to provide continuous biometric authentication for answering calls or authorizing payments. Users can listen to audio or answer calls through ‘wrist bone conduction’ by holding a finger to their ear.

The new get bracelet interprets gestures to answer calls or make payments. It utilizes Infineon’s SECORA Connect for a low power-consumption payment functionality, XENSIVE MEMS technology for high-fidelity voice recording during calls, a microcontroller from the PSoC 6 family with a dual-core M4/M0 architecture, and can be paired with Infineon’s AIROC WiFi and Bluetooth Combos, according to the announcement, for secure, feature-rich IoT products. Get can also provide biometric fitness and health monitoring.

“The bracelet offers pioneeristic features, with new and higher security standards, unique ID acquisition method for contactless payment and a revolutionary, screenless user experience,” comments Deed Founder and CEO Edoardo Parini. “It is the perfect bridge between ‘you‘ and ‘your’ digital-self!”

The wearable is made with water-resistant high-tech fabrics with a rigid-flex Printed Circuit Board inside. The companies say its intuitive Human Machine Interface (HMI) provides a natural way for people to operate it without the need for a touchscreen.

Soma announces Safe biometric smartwatch

Public safety as a service (PSAAS) provider Soma focuses on the development of public safety solutions. The upcoming Soma Safe smartwatch is designed according to these principles and comes with biometrics and other features intended to protect first responders.

The biometric device works in concert with the company’s Soma Platform and enables agency partners to quickly locate officers when their in-car or radio communication access is limited.

The Soma Safe, therefore, features WatchOS GPS enabled status and two-way integrated communications, together with biometric monitoring during critical incidents, and more.

NorthShore joins DeCODe study

NorthShore University HealthSystem has joined physIQ’s DeCODe study, which aims to develop an AI-based COVID-19 digital biomarker.

The study has recently entered Phase II, and NorthShore will now serve as an enrollment center to provide validation data for the study by enrolling an estimated 1200 patients.

Funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the study aims to create a tool capable of collecting and analyzing biometric data that could provide early clinical indicators of deterioration associated with COVID-19.

The project aims to replace periodic point measurements like temperature and pulse oximetry with continuous multi-parameter vital signs and physiological features.

The DeCODe project is a result of a collaboration between PhysIQ, the University of Illinois Hospital, and the Health Sciences System.

LifeQ partners with CONNEQT

As part of the new collaboration, LifeQ will integrate an additional fingertip photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor within the Conneqt Band wearable device.

This will complement Conneqt’s offerings with LifeQ’s range of physiological and biometric information.

“We’re excited about the partnership with LifeQ to jointly develop a world-class wearable health band focused on our advanced heart health biometrics and incorporating LifeQ’s proprietary health parameters,” commented Craig Cooper, CEO of Conneqt.

“The opportunity for health-tech wearables is forecast to reach over $500B by 2027 and this collaboration sets the foundation for significant value opportunities in the wearable sector for both parties,” Cooper added.

Sky Labs closes $20M funding round

The South Korean biometric wearable manufacturer made the announcement last week, according to Mobile Health News.

The $20 million funding round was reportedly led by KB Investment, Korea Investment Partners, and LB Investment, with participation from previous investors Atinum Investment, Moru Asset Management, and Soo Investment Capital.

Moving forward, Sky Labs said it will use the fresh funds to continue the development of its AI-based biometric heart monitoring platform CART-I.

The firm will also reportedly expand clinical research in the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, and the U.S., and boost marketing activities in its U.S. and Europe branches.

Article Topics

biometric data | biometrics | gesture recognition | Get | Infineon | monitoring | payments | PhysIQ | Sky Labs | Soma | wearables