ITL launches USB device for facial recognition, age verification

Innovative Technology (ITL) says it has unveiled a new biometric solution dubbed ICU Lite, which can be add age verification and facial recognition-based functions to a machine by simply plugging in a USB device.

According to a company blog post, the new device which is powered by biometrics technology and artificial intelligence algorithms, can connect to business’ host machines or to secondary terminals such as kiosks, self-checkouts and gaming machines.

The edge solution includes spoof detection, and converts any USB camera into a smart camera, ITL says, as an inexpensive way to realize the advantages of biometric technology.

Dr. Andrew O’Brien, ICU Product Manager, said ICU Lite comes after intense moments of product development and many years of work, with the goal of offering a biometric measurements tool which is affordable and easy-to-use. He also gave an explanation of how the solution works.

“ICU Lite is easily integrated into a host machine. You simply connect a camera to the Lite and plug the Lite directly into the host machine. All processing is done locally on the ICU Lite so no additional processing power for host machines is required, and an internet connection is only needed for set up and updates. Functions include age verification, facial recognition, face covering detection and gender identification, and each ICU Lite can be customized with 2 of these functions depending on your specific need,” said Dr. O’Brien.

Christian Czeskleba, Senior Business Development Manager for ITL said the solution can be used for a variety of terminals with restricted access.

“It protects children from accessing age restricted goods or services, staff from intimidation or abuse, identifies premium or excluded customers and allows authorised staff access to machinery, vehicles or even safes. Lite can be used as a multi-factor authentication tool using 1:1 comparison to verify users’ identity, comparing ID photographs such as a passport or driving license to the person presented to the camera. It can also be utilized for financial services to assist with Know Your Customer (KYC) obligations ensuring customers are who they claim to be. Plus using gender identification, organisations can take advantage of targeted advertising,” he said.

ITL recently received certification for its biometric age verification solutions.

