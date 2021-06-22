Nxt-ID names new CEO, Identity Strategy Partners hiring analysts

Chia-Lin Simmons has joined Nxt-ID as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, according to a company announcement.

Nxt-ID develops biometric access control technology and personal emergency response systems, and spun off payments and authentication subsidiary Fit Pay in 2019.

Per the statement, Simmons resumed her role on June 21 and is expected to report to the Board of Directors.

The new CEO, who has more than 26 years of experience working for technology companies, with focus on mobility, digital, marketing and investments, corporate finance, law, and strategic planning, the statement adds.

Apart from serving as co-founder and CEO of LookyLoo Inc, the licensed New York State Attorney had held the position of head of Global Partner Marketing at Google Play, prior to which, she served as VP of Marketing & Content for Harman International.

“I am very excited to be joining the Nxt-ID team. This is a pivotal development phase for the company. I look forward to working with the Board and the rest of the team to capitalize on the opportunity for significant growth,” Simmons said following her appointment.

Major General (Ret.) David R. Gust, a member of the Company’s Board of Directors and the Chair of its Compensation Committee, said the move comes as the company looks to enter its next phase of growth. “Chia-Lin has extensive executive leadership experience with technology companies. Under her leadership, we can again consider new growth initiatives,” said Gust.

Simmons holds a B.A. and an M.B.A in Communications and was, upon her appointment on June 14, granted shares of restricted stock of the company equal to 5 percent of the shares of common stock of the company issued and outstanding on such date as an inducement material to Simmons entering into employment with the company.

Identity Strategy Partners shopping for three intelligence analysts

Identity Strategy Partners, a biometrics and identity management strategy consultancy, says it is looking for three intelligence analysts to support the National Ground Intelligence Center’s (NGIC) Counter-Insurgency Targeting Program (CITP).

The company said in LinkedIn post that the position, which will be a fulltime job based in Charlottesville, Virginia, is meant for trained intelligence analysts with vast experience in intelligence analysis.

The three positions include a Novice Network Analyst, Journeyman Network Analyst, and a Senior Network Analyst, with different years of experience required. The position will require deployment to overseas locations, the post adds.

A background in counter-terrorism, counter insurgency, or counter IED analysis is desired with recent experience in combat operations an added advantage, the company says.

Candidates, are among other things, expected to have sufficient knowledge in the Intelligence Cycle, Collection Management Cycle, Targeting Cycle and intelligence analytic techniques including trend and pattern analysis, geospatial analysis, link analysis and network or social network analysis.

Tariq Malik formally appointed NADRA boss

Pakistani news outlet Dawn reports that the country’s interior ministry has formally appointed Tarik Malik to a three-year term.

Malik’s appointment as NADRA chair to lead Pakistan’s digital ID efforts for a second stint was originally announced early this month.

UK GDS hiring user researchers

The UK’s Government Digital Service is planning to hire several user researchers for its Gov.uk, digital identity and government-as-a-platform program.

The researchers will help plan, design and carry out activities to learn more about how people use government services.

Kantara choses successor for long-time ED

The Kantara Initiative has appointed Kay Chopard as executive director to lead its efforts in growing the market for trustworthy use of digital identity and personal data.

Chopard is an attorney and sought-after speaker on digital identity, who has previously served as ED of the Identity Ecosystem Steering Group and the National District Attorneys Association. She takes over the position from long-time Kantara Executive Director Colin Wallis, who is semi-retiring.

“Kantara has a strong foundation. There is solid leadership from the Board of Directors, a very engaged membership base with active working groups, and a one-of-a-kind assurance program,” says Chopard. “I will focus on enhancing awareness of Kantara’s impressive work and expanding its footprint by leveraging its invaluable content and technical programs.”

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | digital identity | Identity Strategy Partners | Kantara | NADRA | NXT-ID