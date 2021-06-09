Tariq Malik returns to lead Pakistan digital ID efforts amid biometrics leadership appointments

Mitek, BioCatch, Auth0, and Tascent add talent

In a flurry of new hires, NADRA has returned its former head, Mitek Systems has appointed a new board member and chief financial officer (CFO), and BioCatch has announced Mike Keating is the firm’s new chief revenue officer. Also, Auth0 has hired Natalie Hausia-Haugen as its new head of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and Tascent has appointed Fred Fischer as head of sales, Aviation & North America.

Tariq Malik returns to NADRA

Pakistan’s cabinet has approved the return of former National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Tariq Malik from his position as chief technical advisor to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Dawn reports.

Malik has also served the World Bank’s ID for Development initiative, and is part of the World Bank’s Technical Experts Group (TEG).

He left Pakistan’s national digital ID authority in early-2014 following an acrimonious dispute with the government of Nawaz Sharif.

Mitek Systems appoints new Board Member and CFO

Susan Repo will join Mitek Systems’ board of directors and Frank Teruel will soon start his post as CFO.

Repo is currently the CFO at ICEYE, a New Space earth observation technology firm. Before that, she worked for MariaDB, Tesla, Juniper Networks, and Agilent Technologies.

Teruel, on the other hand, will join Mitek as CFO and senior vice president in July, following the retirement of Jeff Davison.

The executive is currently chief operating officer of ADARA, a predictive consumer intelligence company, as well as an adjunct professor at Santa Clara University’s Leavey School of Business MBA program.

The announcements come after only a week from Mitek’s acquisition of R&D for $49 million.

BioCatch hires new CRO

BioCatch has hired Mike Keating as its new chief revenue officer (CRO).

Keating, who has over 20 years of industry experience, will now lead the company’s expansion of behavioral biometrics in the financial sector.

“BioCatch’s next-generation behavioral biometrics technology detects fraud before it occurs on behalf of clients ranging from small regional banks to the largest global financial institutions,” he said, commenting on the news.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be working with such an exceptional team of talented people, all of whom share a common mission to protect our clients from cyberattacks and keep their customers safe online.”

BioCatch has recently updated its platform to include proactive risk notifications.

Auth0 step-ups diversity efforts with key hire

Authentication and authorization platform Auth0 has announced the appointment of Natalie Hausia-Haugen as its new Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

Before joining the Auth0 team, Hausia-Haugen worked for more than five years at Nike, and before that, nine years at Target.

“Auth0’s belief in and commitment to the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion is truly remarkable and has been core to the company since day one,” said Hausia-Haugen.

“I’m proud to join a team that is dedicated to its talented people and culture and passionate about fostering a space where courage, real freedom, and our shared humanity meet.”

The appointment of Hausia-Haugen comes after the recent acquisition of Auth0 by Okta, following which the firm will reportedly continue to operate as an independent business.

Tascent appoints new head of Sales, Aviation & North America

Tascent has appointed Fred Fischer as its new head of Sales, Aviation & North America.

Before joining Tascent, Fischer was a managing partner and head consultant for Curb2Gates Aviation for more than six years.

Before that, the executive was global director of Aviation, Business Development, and Innovation at NEC America, and held a similar position for Vision-Box.

Fischer, who is based in Winston-Salem, NC, will now help Tascent accelerate its business development in North America and foster biometric innovation in the world’s airlines and airports.

The news of his appointment follows a number of efforts by the company to use biometric technologies to facilitate the return to air travel as COVID restrictions continue to ease around the world.

