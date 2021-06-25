Shufti Pro launches Chinese website to ease biometric IDV integration

Receives award nomination

Shufti Pro has launched a new website in China as it seeks to address growing demand for online biometric ID verification and document authentication in the country.

The website gives Chinese businesses a way to perform ID verification in their customers’ native language in seconds through easy API integration, Shufti Pro says in a separate announcement.

“Our online verification services are one of the fastest in the IDV market,” says Shufti Pro CTO Shahid Hanif. “This will enable our Chinese clients to enhance customer onboarding, detect fraud within a few seconds, and effortlessly meet stringent regulatory obligations applicable in China.”

The new site is part of Shufti Pro’s overall global expansion plan, which includes the recent opening of a new office in the Ukraine.

Nordic Startup Award nomination

The company has also been nominated for a Nordic Startup Award for its biometric customer identity verification, business authentication and anti money-laundering screening services.

The Nordic Startup Awards are the regional version of the Global Startup Awards. Shufti Pro is headquartered in London, and has offices in Sweden, Cyprus, Ukraine and Dubai.

“To say that we are honoured and delighted for being nominated in the Nordic Startups Award 2021 would be an understatement,” comments Shufti Pro CEO and Co-founder Victor Fredung. “As a startup, we expanded our operations to a global scale and secured 500+ clients within a span of three years.”

The award winner will be announced in February, 2022.

Shufti Pro was also recently included on the CyberTech100 list.

biometrics | China | digital identity | fraud prevention | identity verification | KYC | onboarding | Shufti Pro