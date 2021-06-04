Shufti Pro continues to expand, opens office in Ukraine

Tapping into a new and expanding market

Shufti Pro has opened a new office in Kyiv, Ukraine to foster the development of biometric identity verification solutions in the country.

The move is aimed at tapping into Ukraine’s expanding economy, and addressing the consequent increase in potential fraud rates.

“We are excited to extend our services to Ukrainian businesses by opening our new office in Kyiv, Maidan Plaza,” said Shufti Pro CEO Victor Fredung, commenting on the news.

Following the opening of the new office, Shufti Pro will particularly focus on delivering digital ID verification solutions to banking and financial firms, cryptocurrency companies, and healthcare and education institutions, among others.

The company recently reported it doubled revenues from its biometrics and digital onboarding software in 2020.

“As the demand for verifying digital identities continues to grow, our services can be availed by leading enterprises that aim to eliminate fraud and maintain compliance in a single go,” Fredung added.

Shufti Pro is headquartered in London but has offices in Cyprus, Dubai, and Sweden.

The firm offers several different artificial intelligence (AI)-based biometric identity verification solutions, including KYC (know your customer) and KYB (know your business), face-verification, AML (anti-money laundering) screening, and touchless airport security clearance kiosk technologies.

“The launch of our new regional office in Ukraine aligns with our mission of providing top-of-the-line, customer-driven [identity verification] services to our customers worldwide,” said Shahid Hanif, Shufti Pro Founder and CTO.

The opening of the new office in Kyiv follows a number of biometrics partnerships Shufti Pro has closed in the first half of 2021.

These include contracts with LenderKit and Rockers Technology and the company also participated in a webinar about NFC technologies along with Qatar Ministry of Interior Smartcard and Security Technical Expert Jijo Thomas.

