LenderKit chooses Shufti Pro for biometric compliance and ID verification

LenderKit will run Shufti Pro’s biometric identity verification solution on its platform to enable LenderKit customers to easily integrate the latter’s know your customer (KYC), know your business (KYB) and anti-money laundering (AML) identity verification services.

LenderKit is a crowdfunding software that is equipped with a variety of features to provide services for regulated businesses from around the world.

With Shufti Pro’s experience in providing similar selfie biometric solutions for various industries, the LenderKit partnership enables the company to broaden its market reach and secure businesses in crowdfunding, peer to peer lending and real estate investment worldwide from fraud, according to a joint announcement.

“LenderKit provides flexible crowdfunding software and custom development services for regulated investment businesses worldwide. The strategic partnership with Shufti Pro helps us offer a more diverse experience to our customers in Europe, the UK and the UAE. Using Shufti Pro, LenderKit customers can integrate with one of the industry-leading KYC, KYB and AML service providers and automate their onboarding and due diligence processes on a crowdfunding or investment platform,” a LenderKit representative said in the announcement.

“We are delighted to announce that enterprises can now access Shufti Pro’s global identity verification services from LenderKit platform and seamlessly meet their regulatory requirements,” said Shufti Pro CEO Victor Fredung. “Always aiming to put our customers ahead, this esteemed partnership with LenderKit has paved the way for us to provide our and their customers with swift and reliable service.”

Shufti Pro recently announced it raked in double the revenue in 2020 it earned the year before from its face biometric verification service and customer onboarding technology.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | facial recognition | identity verification | KYC | onboarding | Shufti Pro