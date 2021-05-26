Shufti Pro, OneSpan, BioID biometrics selected for remote authentication

Identity verification platform spun-off by Belsimpel

Several biometric services providers have announced new partnerships this week. Shufti Pro has partnered with development company Rockers Technology to improve its identity verification offering, and OneSpan has signed a collaboration agreement with Belfius Bank in Belgium. Also, BioID has been selected by digital payment service provider MobiPay, and telecom retailer Belsimpel has launched Verifai, a privacy-first identity service provider.

Shufti Pro partners with Rockers Technology

The collaboration will see the addition of Shufti Pro’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered biometric verification solutions to Rockers Technology’s software development services.

Shufti Pro’s identity verification solutions include know-your-customer (KYC) and know your business (KYB) face-based authentication, as well as anti money-laundering (AML) screening.

“Team Shufti Pro is proud to join hands with Rockers Technology and expand our eKYC and ID verification solution to its customers,” commented Shufti Pro CEO Victor Fredung.

According to the executive, identity verification solutions are a necessity that every industry needs to fight rising fraud trends.

“This partnership will mutually benefit both the companies and offers an opportunity to spread awareness about the significance of identity verification and the regulatory needs that come with it,” Fredung concluded.

OneSpan enters collaboration with Belfius Bank

OneSpan’s Mobile Security Suite (MSS) will be integrated within the Belfus Bank mobile app to secure remote transactions.

MSS provides biometric authentication, risk analysis, and other app security features.

Now, these capabilities will be made available for Belfius Bank’s 1.5 million mobile users to help the financial institution combat online fraud attempts, a particular concern during the pandemic.

“Fraudsters are increasingly targeting the digital channel given pandemic-related adoption and changing consumer preferences,” explained OneSpan CEO, Scott Clements.

According to Clements, OneSpan’s mobile security suite is key to a bank’s ability to detect digital fraud by allowing the continuous monitoring and improvement of both online and mobile app security in a non-intrusive way for the consumer.

“Technologies like app shielding, biometric authentication, and encrypted transaction signing enable financial services organizations to identify and fight fraud-like man-in-the-middle attacks while maintaining trust and driving adoption,” Clements added.

BioID chosen by MobiPay to protect IDaaS

BioID’s liveness detection technology was chosen by MobiPay to help the digital service provider prevent identity fraud and spoofing attempts.

MobiPay recently launched a new Identity as a Service solution (IDaaS) designed to help companies meet regulatory compliance and provide 3rd party access via APIs and mobile applications.

Now, BioID’s biometric capabilities will be integrated within MobiPay’s IDaaS, to allow customer identity verification via facial and fingerprint recognition, ISO/IEC 30107-3-compliant liveness detection, and more.

“Mobipay processes more than 1.8 million transactions monthly in Namibia alone for all major banks, retailers, and mobile operators,” said the company’s CEO Claus Deckenbrock.

“BioID’s technologies are a major increase in security for our remote processes while keeping up the required ease of use. Our close partnership has already proven beneficial in multiple ways,” he added.

Belsimpel launches identity verification platform Verifai

Telecom retailer Belsimpel had announced the launch of a new identity service provider spinoff called Verifai.

The new platform, which development started in 2016, will now combine ID verification with a variety of checks, including biometrics and NFC support, to determine users’ identities.

“With Verifai, we want to meet a rapidly increasing market demand for digital identity verification solutions,” said Belsimplei Co-founder Jeroen Doorenbos.

According to Doorenbos, many organizations need to capture identity documents as part of their fraud prevention strategy, but they are reluctant to process users’ personal data because of compliance-related issues.

“We make it easy for companies to get a clear picture of their customers’ identity while complying with strict data processing standards,” Doorenbos added. “We do this by using privacy filters, which automatically mask sensitive personal data on the document.”

