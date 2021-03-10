Auto-capture feature for selfie biometrics and ID docs launched by Shufti Pro to ease authentication

Shufti Pro has introduced an auto-capture feature to its ID document and selfie biometric technology to improve image quality and customer experiences, and reduce the need for ID and facial photos to be retaken during the identity verification process.

The new auto-capture capability guides the end-user on placing their identity document within the image, and how to adjust the appearance of their face in the camera, before automatically capturing the images. This, Shufti Pro says, will enable faster biometric authentication and liveness detection, and helps end-users perform verification in any condition, including poor lighting.

Businesses from around the world in various industries use the company’s identity verification and biometric authentication services to precent fraud, as well as comply with regulatory requirements for KYC and AML screening.

“We are proud to offer an intelligent solution that will provide our customers and their customers with an amplified IDV experience,” comments Shufti Pro CTO Shahid Hanif. “The auto-capture feature makes the solution more efficient by automatically capturing the selfie and ID document photo and reducing verification time.”

Shufti Pro also launched an affiliate program just weeks ago, and joined the Azure Marketplace in November to bring its biometric authentication to more customers in an identity verification market which is expected to double in size in the next five years.

Article Topics

authentication | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | digital identity | facial recognition | identity document | identity verification | onboarding | Shufti Pro | smartphones