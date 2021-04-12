Shufti Pro upgrades its ID and selfie biometric checks with NFC Verification

Improving the accuracy of digital ID verification

Identity verification solutions provider Shufti Pro has launched a new product utilizing Near Field Communication (NFC) technology.

Dubbed NFC Verification, the tool will join Shufti Pro’s umbrella of ID document and selfie biometric identity verification products.

Now, the company’s customers will be able to verify a variety of chip-based identity documents, including e-ID cards, e-passports, and e-driving licenses.

“Due to the increase in the demand for digital IDs, the businesses are looking for a faster way for identity verification,” commented Shufti Pro’s CTO, Shahid Hanif.

The process will involve end-users uploading a photo of their NFC-enabled ID document, then scan the same using an NFC-enabled smartphone.

According to Shufti Pro, the verification process, which will match the data extracted from the NFC chip against the information on the ID document, will be immediate and the result will be delivered in real-time.

“Technology is evolving rapidly and being a global service provider it’s crucial for us to adopt the new trends in mainstream technology and provide our customers with a more reliable identity verification process,” Hanif added.

Shufti Pro’s verification solutions currently offer a reported accuracy rate of 98.67%. With the addition of NFC, the company said it will be also able to detect fake and tampered documents more accurately.

“This will not only enhance the accuracy of results for our customers but will help them improve their customer experience by incorporating new technologies in the user verification journey,” the CTO concluded.

Shufti Pro has been expanding steadily in the last few months. In February, the company introduced a biometric digital health pass for rapid verification of COVID tests, and in March added an auto-capture feature for selfie biometrics to its authentication tool.

