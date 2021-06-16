ID R&D, LexisNexis, Shufti Pro, Auraya awarded for biometrics and cybersecurity solutions

Simprints, Evernym and Airside honored

Several biometric and identity verification companies have been awarded or honoured for their technologies.

Simprints is included in The 101 Best Cambridge Based Software Startups, and LexisNexis has won ‘Best Identity Verification/Authentication Solution’ at the 2021 CNP Awards.

Also, Shufti Pro, ID R&D, and Auraya have all been named in the Top 100 Most Innovative CyberTech Companies list for 2021, and the World Economic Forum (WEF) names Evernym and Airside among the Technology Pioneers of this year.

Best Cambridge Software Startups revealed

Best Startup has recently published its list of the 101 best Cambridge-based software startups and companies to work for.

Using data from Crunchbase and SemRush, the publication selected the companies based on four criteria, respectively innovation, growth, management, and societal impact.

Among biometrics companies on the list, Simprints, whose CEO recently spoke to Biometric Update about the situations in which biometrics will and will not improve a particular project, is recognized for its efforts in fighting global poverty.

Featurespace also is included for its behavioral platform for enterprise financial crime prevention.

Also, AudioTelligence was selected for its voice biometrics engine designed to enhance automatic speech recognition (ASR) systems and Trustonic for its cybersecurity platform.

LexisNexis receives CNP Award

The Judge’s Choice award for the Best Identity Verification/Authentication Solution was awarded to LexisNexis from Card Not Present at the 2021 CNP Awards.

The judging panel included five card-not-present fraud, risk, and payments industry experts, and recognized LexisNexis’s efforts in the field of identifying and protecting individuals using biometric technologies.

“Fraud has only grown in complexity and organizations need a trusted partner with years of experience and consultative wisdom to develop risk-based verification and authentication workflows that work across channels and regions,” explained Kimberly Sutherland, VP of fraud and identity strategy for LexisNexis.

“Our solutions turn data and signals into actionable decisions, which sets us apart from others,” she added.

LexisNexis has also recently won three cybersecurity awards, after upgrading its fraud and identity portfolio with behavioral biometrics last year.

ID R&D, Shufti Pro, Auraya named in CyberTech2021 list

CyberTech100 is a list of the most innovative cybersecurity companies, published annually by specialist research firm Fintech Global. This year’s edition includes a number of biometric companies.

“Security executives working in financial services need to be aware of the latest innovation and threats in the market in order to protect client and company data as well as fend off cyber and financial criminals,” explained Richard Sachar, director at FinTech Global.

“The CyberTech100 list helps them do just that and identify new technologies which will have a lasting impact on the industry and attackers’ behavior.”

ID R&D

The inclusion of ID R&D in the CyberTech100 list comes at an important time for the company, which was recently acquired by Mitek for $49 million.

According to President Alexey Khitrov, the achievement highlights the firm’s commitment to cybersecurity.

“This is a testament to the importance of biometrics and liveness detection in cybersecurity infrastructure,” he said, commenting on the news on a Linkedin post.

This marks the second consecutive inclusion of ID R&D in the CyberTech100 list.

“Also, great job ID R&D team for being selected for the 2nd year in a row!” Khitrov added.

Shufti Pro

Commenting on the recognition of the firm on the CyberTech100 list, Victor Fredung, Co-founder and CEO of Shufti Pro said he was honored for the nomination.

“In today’s world where the threat of fraud and cyber-attacks is ever-increasing, having the right tools has become more necessary than ever,” he explained.

“This achievement proves that Shufti Pro is delivering what is envisioned – to provide customers with state-of-the-art digital solutions for the prevention of identity and financial fraud.”

It comes after the London-headquartered company recently opened a new office in Ukraine to encourage the development of biometric identity verification solutions in the country.

Auraya

Auraya Systems has also been named in the CyberTech100 list for its voice biometric technology.

Specifically, the company’s platform uses voice biometric to provide both identification and verification as well as fraud detection capabilities.

“With Auraya’s voice biometric technology, financial services organizations can provide improved customer experience while saving operational costs and agent-handling times,” the company said, commenting on the news.

“Voice biometric helps organizations to prepare and protect themselves and their customers from cyber attacks.”

Auraya has recently partnered with Ping Identity to bring its voice biometric tool to the Ping Integration Directory.

Evernym, Airside among WEF Technology Pioneers 2021

According to the official page of the initiative, the Technology Pioneers list includes companies who “blend an entrepreneurial spirit with science and engineering to tackle global problems head-on.”

Evernym is recognized as a global leader in verifiable credentials, while Airside Mobile was likewise named as a winner from the U.S. for its privacy-based identity management tools.

In the field of digital identity, FlexFinTx from Zimbabwe was selected. The company is working on building the next generation of identity management solutions in Africa.

In Latin America, Truora was selected in Colombia for its intuitive and secure background checks and identity theft detection solutions.

