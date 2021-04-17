TypingDNA CEO honored for biometrics entrepreneurship

LexisNexis, Ping Identity, Transmit Security recognized for cybersecurity achievements

Several new awards have honored industry leaders from around the globe in recognition of their innovative efforts to rethink biometric technology, cybersecurity, identity management, and digital ID.

TypingDNA CEO wins EY Emerging Entrepreneur award

TypingDNA CEO Raul Popa was honored as 2021 Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year in Technology (EY Romania edition) during the EY Entrepreneur of The Year gala in Monte Carlo. The contest, now in its 35th edition, ranks companies and ten thousand leaders coming from 145 cities in 60 countries. The event brings together industry leaders and entrepreneurs, allowing them to connect and share ideas to follow EY’s mission “to build a better world”. Popa stated, “I am very honored for the award in this category.”

Popa’s company, TypingDNA, was noted for having developed proprietary AI algorithms and technology for user authentication through typing biometrics. The company recently unveiled its newest solution that aims to replace SMS one-time passwords (OTPs) with typing biometrics. He added, “I want to congratulate the entire TypingDNA team, an extraordinary, competent team with a rare global vision. This prize is for the vision and the courage to do something else, the courage to innovate.” Popa also lauded his team for questioning the status quo and challenge existing paradigms and added that this is the only way to succeed.

LexisNexis wins three cybersecurity awards

LexisNexis announced that it has won in three categories of the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. Its signature ThreatMetrix won the gold prize in two categories on Cybersecurity Industry Solution – Financial Services and Cybersecurity Product – Fraud Prevention. In addition to these prestigious awards, Kimberly Sutherland, vice president of fraud and identity strategy at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, was named 2021 Cybersecurity Woman of the Year.

Ping Identity recognized on CRN’s 2021 Security 100 List

Ping Identity announced that it was honored by CRN, by being placed on its 2021 security 100 list. CRN recognized Ping Identity as one of the list’s “20 Coolest Identity Access Management and Data Protection Companies of 2021”.

“Identity management is a critical piece to any company’s digital transformation journey, especially as the idea of ‘work form anywhere’ has become more permanent,” said Beth Drew, Ping identity VP of channel sales at Ping Identity. “The solutions we create with our Partners make distributed work seamless and secure, addressing the real challenges businesses face when managing multiple access points for each individual user and customer. This recognition is an honor and a testament to Ping Identity’s commitment to securing identities throughout the channel partner ecosystem.”

Transmit Security honored as one of Calcalist’s top Israeli startups

Transmit Security announced that Calcalist has awarded it the #2 overall startup in a list of 50 leading Israeli technology companies. Calcalist and a group of investors, consultants, and entrepreneurs compile a list of the most impressive technology startups in Israel.

Transmit stated, “As pioneers of our industry, we are excited to lead the market with our identity experience focused solutions — creating seamless customer experiences and further contributing to reducing the world’s reliance on passwords. Through our unique and innovative technology, we hope to effectively end the password era and usher in a new wave of frictionless online identity experiences across all industries and platforms around the globe.”

