Supercom supplies biometric offender tracking for Finland in $3.6M contract win

Finland is the latest jurisdiction to select SuperCom to provide its biometric offender monitoring technology, at an expected contract value of $3.6 million.

The national government chose SuperCom’s PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring (EM) Suite for a project expected to include 1,000 people for 4 years, plus potential extensions. The project includes prison inmate monitoring, GPS tracking of offenders, RF house-arrest monitoring, and mobile solutions for both officers and offenders. The PureTrack smartphone solution uses biometric authentication, and the PureCom RF base station includes fingerprint biometrics.

The project is intended to seamlessly integrate traditional offender monitoring and inmate monitoring for short-term release programs.

The actual amount of the contract is based on usage levels, and there a customary standstill period before final approval and the launch of the project, according to the announcement.

“We are pleased to have received this award, scoring higher than any of the other five players in this competitive tender, including the incumbent and current EM provider for Finland. This benchmark win signifies the third Nordic European country to select our electronic monitoring technology after Sweden and Denmark in the recent past,” comments SuperCom President and CEO Ordan Trabelsi.

“Nordic countries as well as some of the others to select our EM technology are among the most advanced and evolved EM countries in the world, practicing a modernized and effective approach towards alternatives to incarceration and emphasizing offenders’ successful re-entry into society,” he adds.

The company was recently selected to supply its GPS and biometric technologies for Israel’s COVID-19 quarantine compliance system, but sees its main growth opportunity serving correctional institutions.

