Israel places order for SuperCom’s biometric COVID quarantine solution after successful trial

A trial of SuperCom’s PureHealth biometric technology suite in a COVID quarantine compliance program in Israel has been successfully completed and now earned a big order from the country’s government.

Proprietary products in the suite include the PureCare smartphone and PureTag bracelet, but also offer a web-based Software-as-a-service command and control center to manage field-based devices and compliance with program rules.

The suite features smart phone integration, secure communication, advanced AI and security, anti-tamper mechanisms, fingerprint biometrics, voice communication and a long battery life, SuperCom stated.

The system, the announcement said, is used in helping governments effectively implement quarantine compliance measures through proven location tracking with biometric user verification and stay-at-home prescriptions.

According to SuperCom, over 91 percent of travelers arriving at Israel’s international airports preferred to use the PureCare technology and program for their 10 to 14-day quarantine requirements, with many of them telling Israeli news channels of the comfort and satisfaction they enjoyed using the solution.

The solution, the announcement added, is used to track patient location for compliance either from within buildings, vehicles or outside, as PureHealth works within existing healthcare containment models for control and surveillance of patients with infectious disease.

It is against this backdrop, SuperCom notes, that the Israeli Health Ministry announced its intention to place an order for the solution to help speed up government plans to fully open up international airports for a larger number of passengers coming in on a daily basis.

Because of the demand from the Israeli government, and from many other nations around the world, SuperCom will increase its production capacity for the product to 20,000 units per month. In full-service programs in the U.S. like those recently agreed to by Alabama and California agencies, SuperCom notes that prices are typically above $10 per unit per day.

The biometric solution comes with customer support for installation, training, monitoring and reporting.

Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom, said the company is proud of the success of the pilot and hoped they can help facilitate the Israeli government’s strategy in fighting the pandemic.

“As new coronavirus mutations continue to spread, governments and healthcare agencies continue searching for tools that assist their efforts in fighting this pandemic. After testing different variations of our technology and program structures, we believe we may have achieved a comprehensive solution for comfortable and effective quarantine compliance,” Trabelsi said.

The official added that because of the increased interest in its product, the company has “…increased our production capacity to allow rapid deployment of thousands of units, and invite(s) more nations around the world to pilot our technology and solution as well.”

