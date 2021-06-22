Tascent biometrics deployed by Chicago Cubs for touchless workplace access

Tascent has deployed its facial recognition suite for the Chicago Cubs of Major League Baseball’s front office at Wrigley Field, Chicago Illinois, to enable convenient, hygienic and secure biometric entry for workplace staff.

According to a company statement, Tascent InSight Face recognition system has been paired with Tascent Enterprise Suite, which have been integrated into the Cubs’ existing Alvarado eGate system to provide an effective enterprise access control solution.

With the new system, Tascent InSight Face devices will provide an intuitive, friendly, and streamlined biometric experience to employees as they arrive, enabling them to walk into the office without struggling with an entry pass, the company says.

“Our experience working with the Tascent team has been extremely positive. The performance of Tascent’s system is impressive, and the technical and business flexibility offered by their Identity as a Service model is a good fit for us,” said Steve Inman, vice president in charge of technology for the Chicago Cubs.

Kevin Strouse, Tascent’s VP for solutions and delivery said: “We are thrilled that the Chicago Cubs selected Tascent to provide its employees with quick, convenient, and touchless access to their office. We look forward to assisting the Cubs as they assess how biometrics can contribute further value in support of their business.”

Tascent was granted a patent for multimodal biometric self-enrollment in April.

