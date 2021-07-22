Aidentity, UGS partner on digital ID enrollment of Nigerians in Europe

Aidentity has agreed to offer its biometric and technical services to UGS Technologies for the enrollment of Nigerians living in the United Kingdom and six European Union countries to Nigeria’s national digital ID, a statement has revealed.

Nigeria’s National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is spearheading a process which seeks to provide all Nigerians with a National Identification Number (NIN) within the framework of the country’s World Bank co-funded digital identity scheme.

The NIMC is the government body overseeing the NIN issuance, which includes the West African giant’s National digital ID card, biometric identity verification as well as data harmonization and authentication. There is also an ongoing process in the country for mobile phone users to link their NINs to their SIM cards.

UGS is one of seventeen partners licensed by NIMC to enroll the biometrics of the Nigerian diaspora for the national digital ID.

Under the new partnership Aidentity will use its biometric solution to register Nigerians living in the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, France, Luxembourg and Spain, enabling them receive their digital IDs directly from the Nigerian government, the statement notes.

Reacting to the sealing of the partnership deal, Aidentity Managing Director Johann Caubergh, said: “We thank NIMC and UGS Technologies for their trust in our biometric expertise and our logistic know-how to maximize the number of Diaspora registrations. We invite every Nigerian citizen in the United Kingdom and Europe to subscribe for an appointment in the different countries we cover. We will fully put our talent and experience in place to help NIMC achieving their goal, every Nigerian citizen having a National Identification Number.”

In April, another deal was struck between outsourcing service provider BLS International and data and digital enrollment services firm Files Solutions Limited to help the NIMC offer biometric enrollment services to the estimated 205,000 Nigerians residing in the United Kingdom.

